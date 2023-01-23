Alec Baldwin Breaks Social Media Silence Since Pending ‘Rust’ Charges Announcement

Less than one week after Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the actor broke his social media silence with a snapshot of his wife Hilaria and their son Leo.

Not mentioning any details about his current legal troubles, Baldwin captioned the Instagram post, “The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ play. Potato chips to follow.”

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, announced late last week that Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The situation occurred on the set of Baldwin’s western film Rust in 2021.

At the time of the accident, Baldwin was handling a gun that he assumed was a prop without any live ammunition. The weapon was discharged and a bullet hit Hutchins and the film’s director Joel Souza. Although Hutchins died from the injuries she sustained from the incident, Souza survived.

While speaking about the charges against Baldwin, Carmack-Altwies stated that every person who handles a gun is to be responsible for it. She also said that Baldwin was being charged as the actor who shot Hutchins and the producer of Rust. “He was the actor that pulled the trigger, so certainly he’s charged as an actor,” she explained. “But also as a producer, he also had a duty to make sure that the set was safe.”

Carmack-Altwies added that she will charge Baldwin and the film’s armorer with involuntary manslaughter. She accused them of failing to perform safety procedures that could have prevented the accident.

‘Rust’ To Be Completed and Alec Baldwin Will Remain on the Film’s Cast

CNN reports that while he is facing charges for the incident on the Rust set, Alec Baldwin will continue to star in the upcoming western film. The rest of the cast is reportedly on board with finishing the film as well.

Rust Movie Productions attorney Melina Spadone stated there will be some changes made on the set following the incident. Spadone said that operations for the film will include on-set safety supervisors and union crew members. The production will also bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.

A source close to Baldwin revealed that he plans to complete the film. Along with Baldwin continuing to star in the film, Halyna Hutchins’ widow, Matt Hutchins, will be executive producing the production. The Hutchins family issued a statement about the charges. The family thanked Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for determining that the charges needed to happen. “We support the charges,” the family said. They then added they will fully cooperate with the prosecution as well.

Carmack-Altwies did point out that just because it was an accident doesn’t mean it’s not a criminal situation. “Our involuntary manslaughter statute covers unintentional killings.”