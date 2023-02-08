Alec Baldwin Charged with Gun Law That Didn’t Exist When ‘Rust’ Shooting Took Place

New Mexico prosecutors last week charged actor Alec Baldwin with a gun allegation that wasn’t on the books when the Rust shooting happened. Baldwin faces an involuntary manslaughter charge and a “firearm enhancement” over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The “firearm enhancement” has an added five-year penalty for discharge of a firearm during a felony.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The enhancement, though, did not become law until May 2022. That’s seven months after Hutchins was killed. This puts a question on the table. Would a judge allow prosecutors to pursue the added five-year term?

Alec Baldwin Case Issue Being Reviewed By District Attorney, Special Prosecutor

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Allwies and her appointed special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, are reviewing the issue, said a spokeswoman for the office. “The District Attorney and special prosecutor are actively reviewing all applicable laws to ensure they have the strongest case to secure justice for Halyna Hutchins,” spokeswoman Heather Brewer said. Baldwin’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors filed the same charge and same enhancement against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer. Jason Bowles, Reed’s attorney, said the D.A. is seeking to apply the enhancement retroactively in violation of her constitutional rights.

“We will be addressing this with motions,” Bowles wrote in an email. “They have clearly charged an enhancement that is barred by the constitution and ex post facto law.”

New Mexico Criminal Attorney First Brought Enhancement Issue To Light

Caitlin Smith, a criminal attorney in New Mexico, first flagged the issue to the legal affairs podcast Serious Trouble, which covered the Alec Baldwin case last week. “They probably shouldn’t have charged it,” Smith told Variety. She adds that the defense could file a pre-trial motion to have the enhancement tossed.

When the Rust shooting happened, New Mexico law did allow for a three-year enhancement for “brandishing” a firearm in the course of a felony. But the term “brandished” was given a specific definition. It requires “intent to intimidate or injure a person.”

Involuntary manslaughter applies only to unintentional killings. In interviews, Carmack-Altwies characterized the Rust shooting as an accident. Yet a person could be prosecuted because of the negligence involved.

Now, the version of the firearm enhancement that applied when the shooting happened went into effect in July 2020. At that time, lawmakers were looking to toughen the penalties for gun crime. So, they increased the sentence enhancement for use of a firearm during a felony from one year to three years.

Alec Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed are due to make their initial appearances in court on Feb. 24 in a hearing that will be conducted over Google Meet.