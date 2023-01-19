Alec Baldwin to Be Criminally Charged in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Longtime actor Alec Baldwin is now facing criminal charges in relation to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust back in October 2021. According to reports, Baldwin is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter along with the armorer employed on the movie set.

Baldwin fired a shot from a gun meant to be a prop in the film, resulting in Hutchins’s tragic death. The shot, which occurred during scene preparations, killed Hutchins shortly after she arrived at a nearby Albuquerque hospital. The film’s armorer is the one believed to have loaded the weapon involved in the shooting.

The Charges Against Alec Baldwin Were Announced In A Statement Thursday Morning

The announcement that Alec Baldwin is facing criminal charges for the death of the cinematographer came on Thursday morning, January 19. According to Mary Carmack Altwies, the Santa Fe prosecutor also announced on Thursday morning that Dave Halls, the first assistant director of Rust which was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch has agreed to a guilty plea on the charge of “negligent use of a deadly weapon.”

The announcement says that it was Halls who handed Baldwin the loaded Colt .45 gun before the shooting. Additionally, prosecutors note that Halls was given six months probation for the plea. He will not be serving jail time.

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” notes Andrea Reeb, who serves as a special prosecutor for the case. Reeb was appointed by Carmack-Altwies to oversee the case.

“It’s that simple,” Reeb continues of the case.

“The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set,” the prosecutor continues. “In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

Baldwin Says He Was Told By Halls The Weapon Was “Cold”

Alec Baldwin has maintained that Halls told him the weapon that killed Halyna was “cold”. This Baldwin and his legal team explain means that the weapon was loaded with only dummy rounds. However, investigators on set following the deadly tragedy say that one live round was present in the gun. This round went through Hutchins’ torso before lodging into the shoulder of Rust director Joel Souza.

Halyna Hutchins was airlifted to an Alburquerque hospital once authorities and first responders responded to the call. She was pronounced dead later that day. Reports note that prosecutors have requested $635,000 in state funding to pay for as many as four criminal trials. They were granted half the requested amount.

Baldwin has repeatedly maintained his innocence claiming that he is not to blame for the deadly shooting. According to Baldwin and his attorneys, it was the three crew members and the weapons supplier who should be held accountable for Hutchins’s death.