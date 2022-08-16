Alec Baldwin Says ‘Everybody’ on Set of ‘Rust’ Knows ‘Exactly What Happened’ in Shooting

Alec Baldwin is fed up with all the talk surrounding the Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

On August 14, the FBI released a report that determined that Baldwin had to have fired the weapon that fatally wounded Hutchins, which goes against his original claims. There are currently no criminal charges against the actor. But news publications and social media have been swarming with several theories on the matter.

While talking on today’s (Aug 16) installment of The Chris Cuomo Project, the actor maintained that he did not pull the trigger. And he stated that all the accusations and chatter are unfair because the public has no insight into the incident.

“The people that are talking loudest about what happened or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film … They talk on and on and on about ‘what if’ this and ‘what if’ that,” he said. “They have dined out on this, and the thing that they have in common is nobody was there. And everybody who was there, they know exactly what happened.”

The shooting took place on October 21, 2021. At the time, Baldwin was holding an antique .45 Colt caliber while rehearsing a scene. While Hutchins was instructing Balwin on how to hold the weapon, it fired and struck her in the chest. After the bullet passed through Hutchins, it hit Souza in the shoulder. Souza survived his injuries.

Alec Baldwin Insists That He Did Not Pull the Trigger

Since the incident, Alec Baldwin has claimed that the death was accidental. And he continues to insist that he never fired the weapon.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in December. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

However, the FBI forensic report determined that when “intact and functional” the specific gun Baldwin was holding “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger” unless the hammer was “de-cocked on a loaded chamber” and “the hammer was struck directly.”

Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, told ABC News that the media is misinterpreting the report. And he further reminded the public that the official autopsy report concluded that Hutchins’ death “was a tragic accident.”

“The gun fired in testing only one time — without having to pull the trigger — when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places,” he told the publication. “The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”