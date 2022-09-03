Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Rob Schneider Over ‘Saturday Night Live’ Comments

After Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider recently bashed the program, Alec Baldwin has rushed to its defense. Baldwin took to his Instagram Thursday to comment on Schneider’s remarks. The 17-time host of SNL quipped that it “must be an incredibly slow news cycle if we’re talking about Rob Schneider’s thoughts about Kate McKinnon playing Hillary Clinton so many years ago.” Even though Baldwin praised Schneider as “very, very funny” and claimed he had a “great run” on the tv show, he also issued a criticism.

“You’ve got to be careful when you criticize people for their judgment,” Alec Baldwin explained. “And you turn around and pause for a moment and realize, well that judgment of theirs led them to hire you once upon a time.” Baldwin, who frequently portrayed Donald Trump on SNL from 2016 to 2020, also called the former president a “maniac.” He went on to say that Hollywood must be tough for outspoken conservatives like Schneider.

“I hear that these conservatives say that there’s a bias against them, and I think that’s unfortunate,” Baldwin admitted. “There’s people that I know, and I won’t name them, who are conservatives, who are arch-conservatives… Trump is the only president in our country’s history who has served as president and was unchanged by the process. It must be tough for the Rob Schneiders of the world. It must be tough that your man is a maniac.”

Alec Baldwin concedes his Trump impression was a “cartoon”

Alec Baldwin’s remarks came after Schneider’s recent interview with conservative pundit Glenn Beck. Schneider asserted that he knew it was “over” for SNL after McKinnon performed a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as Hillary Clinton in the wake of the 2016 election. “I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not going to come back,'” the Hot Chick star said.

However, Alec Baldwin did agree with the comedian’s critique of his Trump impression. “I made [Trump a] cartoon,” he said in the video. “I wanted to take him to another level of madness.” Baldwin also agreed that not all SNL episodes are excellent, which is true of many creative works. “SNL is a live TV show… It’s not easy.” He elaborated, saying, “I divide the episodes of SNL the way I divide everything else. You look at an actor’s career, you look at a director’s career… I divide it into thirds: A third of it’s good, a third of it’s so-so, and a third of it’s not very good. And a third of the episodes of SNL have been good, and a third of them so-so, and a third not so good.”

Alec Baldwin ended the video looking to the future of the legendary show. “In a couple more years, they’re going to be doing their 50th season, so they must be doing something right.” He also gave a shout-out to SNL creator, Lorne Michaels. “Of course, I love Lorne, he said. “I love the institution that is SNL. I’ve had a lot of fun with them.”