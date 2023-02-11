Alec Baldwin & His Lawyers Claim He’s Facing Bogus Weapons Charge in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Weeks after he was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 death of Rust cinematographer, Haylna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin, and his attorneys address the “bogus” weapons charge he now has for the accident.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin filed a motion to dismiss the weapons charge on Friday (February 10th), claiming the prosecution committed an “elementary legal error” in filing the charge. This is due to the firearm enhancement statute becoming enacted seven months after Alec Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins on the Rust set.

“Application of the current version of the statute would be unconstitutionally retroactive,” the documents from Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, stated. “and the government has no legitimate basis to charge Mr. Baldwin under the version of the statute that existed at the time of the accident.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that at the time of the accident, the statute in question only applied if found that a firearm was “brandished.” This means if the defendant used the weapon with the intent to “intimidate or injure a person.” The statute was eventually amended in May 2022. The change replaced the brandishing requirement with a lower standard that a gun was just discharged.

Alec Baldwin’s attorneys also stated that the inclusion of the weapon charge violates both the U.S. and New Mexico constitutions. Had the statute not been amended, the lawyers say there would be no basis to charge him.

Alec Baldwin was officially charged at the end of January for the accidental death of Hutchins on the Rust set in 2021. According to the prosecutor, Baldwin should have been aware that the gun was loaded with actual bullets. Baldwin argues that he was told the weapon did not have live rounds.

Halyna Hutchins’ Family Files Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin Over Her Death on the ‘Rust’ Set

As previously reported, family members of the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin. The new suit claims negligence, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress, and loss of consortium.

“Harlan was the light in their lives,” Florida Allred, the Hutchins’ family attorney declared. She said that with the lawsuit, the family hopes to find out everything that happened on the Rust set. They also hope to hold those who are responsible for Halyna’s death.

In a video statement, Hutchins’ younger sister, Svetlana Zemko, spoke out about her sister’s death. “To lose my sister at least personally for me was a horrible experience,” she stated. “And it is one of the biggest losses of my life. And even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined.”