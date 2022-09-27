Alec Baldwin Issues Statement About His Family Following ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin has faced a tumultuous year in the wake of the incident on the set of the film Rust that left one dead and another injured when a prop gun misfired. He’s been at the center of the controversy as the person who was holding the gun at the time of the incident.

The investigation is nearing its end as the Santa Fe Sherrif’s Office prepares to release its final report. Meanwhile, Baldwin has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the incident.

He recently took a chance to reflect on the important things in an emotional post on Instagram. Baldwin shared a photo of his young daughters along with a touching message reminding himself of what’s important.

“These kids. All of them were born in 212. Same hospital. First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different, rooms,” Baldwin wrote. “My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”

Reports Are Swirling that Baldwin Could Face Criminal Charges

Earlier this week reports began circulating that the Santa Fe Sherriff’s Office is preparing to release the findings of their long investigation. The reports indicated that four people could be subject to facing criminal charges in the shooting incident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. With Baldwin potentially being one of those people.

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas issued a statement to Hollywood Life reminding people that no decisions have been made in this case and Baldwin has not been charged.

“Some media reports today draw false conclusions based on a letter from the Santa Fe Dist. Attorney. The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff’s report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case. And during my communications with the DA’s office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision. It is irresponsible to report otherwise. The DA’s office must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo.”

Baldwin has previously denied any responsibility for the shooting. He instead placed the blame on the people who handed him the gun. Prop assistant Hannah Gutierrez Reed, and assistant director Dave Halls.

“There are two people who didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” Baldwin said. “I’m not sitting there saying I want them to, you know, go to prison. Or I want their lives to be hell. I don’t want that. But I want everybody to know that those are the two people that are responsible for what happened.”