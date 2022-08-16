Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Speaks Out About FBI Report Ruling on Halyna Hutchins’ Death on ‘Rust’ Set

Following the news that the FBI’s report reveals the actor pulled the trigger of then he used to accidentally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin’s attorney is speaking out about the ruling.

While speaking to Fox New Digital, Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas stated that the medical examiner’s report already made a different conclusion. That the Rust set incident was a tragic accident. “This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority of knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set,” the attorney explained.He also said that Baldwin was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was ‘cold’. “[He] believed the gun was safe.”

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer does note that the FBI report is being misconstrued. “The gun fired in testing only one time – without having to pull the trigger, ” he explained. “When the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. ”

The lawyer then noted that The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test. “Even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”

Meanwhile, a representative for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed also spoke to the digital media outlet about the situation. “The newly released FBI reports show the revolver was in good working order and that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger to fire the revolver, ” the rep explained. They also noted that the report directly contradicting his prior statements and those of the Assistant Director Halls. Halls, through his attorney, said Baldwin didn’t pull the trigger.

The representative then said The New Mexico Environmental Department’s (OSHA) new complaint highlights serious failures by production. This could have prevented the tragic incident from happening.

‘Rust’ Armorer Representative Accuses Alec Baldwin and Others of Making Her a ‘Scapegoat’ in the Shooting

Gutierrez Reed’s representative also stated that the FBI findings demonstrate the attempt to make Gutierrez a “scapegoat” in the situation. “Hannah was tasked with doing two jobs including props assistant and the very important job as armorer but not given adequate time and training days to do so despite repeated requests or the respect required of the armorer’s position and responsibilities.”

The representative also said that Alec Baldwin ignored his client’s requests to do specific cross-draw training. This would have included never having his finger on the trigger during the training. It also would have never allowed him to point the gun at anyone.

Gutierrez Reed was asked to go back into the Church if Baldwin was going to have or operate a firearm. This is so she could perform her armorer inspection and safety duties. However, this didn’t happen on the day the deadly incident occurred. “Yet, neither Baldwin nor Halls nor anyone else in production called Hannah into the Church to perform her armorer duties and complete a final safety check before the fatal shooting, which also would have prevented this terrible tragedy.”