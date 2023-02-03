Alec Baldwin Missed ‘Required Firearms Training’ Before Filming ‘Rust,’ Prosecutors Claim

Several high-caliber celebrities have spoken out against Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges for his part in the fatal Rust shooting that took place in 2021. But based on court documents, prosecutors appear certain that their case is strong.

PEOPLE reported that the district attorney’s special investigator Robert Shilling’s probable cause filing reveals that Baldwin “was not present for required firearms training prior to the commencement of filming.”

Shilling also noted that Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s deposition claims that Baldwin had “limited training in firearms and how to check his own firearm as to whether it was unloaded or loaded.” Gutierrez-Reed added that Baldwin did attend a 30-minute class on another date. But he was “distracted and talking on his cell phone to his family during the training.”

Prosecutors believe that if Alec Baldwin had attended the in-depth training and taken the second course seriously, the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could have been avoided. They also believe that common sense and decades of experience in the industry should have prevailed during the incident.

“Baldwin directly pointed a firearm at Hutchins and Souza,” reads the documents. “Whether guided by [Gutierrez-Reed’s] directions or not, Baldwin knew the first rule of gun safety is never point a gun at someone you don’t intend on shooting.”

“In addition, always assume a gun is loaded,” it continues. “Had Baldwin performed the required safety checks with the armorer, Reed, this tragedy would not have occurred. In addition, if Baldwin had not pointed the gun at Hutchins and Souza, this tragedy would not have occurred.”

The DA Claims Alec Baldwin Allowed the Hiring of an ‘Inexperienced and Unqualified’ Armorer

Furthermore, Alec Baldwin is also a Rust producer. And the DA believes that in that role, he “allowed, through acts or omissions, the hiring of inexperienced and unqualified Reed” to serve as the expert in a “firearm-intense film.” And he “failed to demand the minimum safety standards, protocols, and requirements on set.”

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced plans to charge Alec Baldwin earlier this month. She officially filed the paperwork on Jan 31st.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NM considers involuntary manslaughter a fourth-degree felony. Each count is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. The enhancement adds a mandatory five years in jail. In total, he and Gutierrez-Reed could spend up to six and a half years behind bars.