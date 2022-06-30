Alec Baldwin Mocked for ‘Disastrous’ Woody Allen Interview

Fans are not happy with Alec Baldwin. Baldwin just held a recent interview with Woody Allen. It seems as though fans still haven’t forgiven Baldwin for his October 2021 Rust shooting incident. On October 21, 2021, filmmakers Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza were struck when a live round discharged from prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin. Souza survived, but Hutchins ultimately died from her injuries.

New Mexico police conducted an investigation, and Baldwin said the conclusion of the investigation exonerates him. However, fans only started bashing Alec Baldwin over the incident because of his interview guest, Woody Allen.

Woody Allen is an acclaimed comedian and filmmaker. He created Academy Award-winning films such as “Annie Hall” and “Blue Jasmine.” However, Allen spent the past few decades entangled in controversy. Allegations of sexual abuse of his daughter, Dylan, appeared in 1992. In 1993, a judge rejected Allen’s bid for custody of the kids and referred to his actions as “grossly inappropriate.” After separating from Mia Farrow, he shortly began a relationship with Mia’s adopted daughter from another marriage. Allen had known her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, since she was seven years old. In the years since, Allen’s children have spoken out against him, claiming he sexually abused them. He denies the allegations.

So, it’s not surprising that the internet had strong reactions to their recent interview. Considering both men’s baggage, Twitter users were quick to voice their opinions.

Reactions to Alec Baldwin’s Interview with Woody Allen

Allen was on to promote his new book of humor pieces called Zero Gravity. The interview was a friendly environment for Allen. Alec Baldwin had released a statement prior to the interview. In an Instagram post, he said:

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

The interview was also characterized as sloppy and riddled with technical difficulties. Baldwin chose to air the interview on Instagram Live as opposed to his own podcast. Baldwin’s questions oftentimes were simply meanderings.

Twitter users had similar reactions to the interview. User @emilymiller tweeted, “Alec Baldwin, who shot and killed his employee 8 months ago, is live on instagram now with Woody Allen who is married to his daughter.”

Another user named @t_NYC said, “Remember when Alec Baldwin literally killed a crew member on a set last year, faced zero repercussions, and is now…promoting a special interview he’s doing with…Woody Allen? That’s literally all you need to know about the film & TV industry.”

One final user pointed out how the interview couldn’t be a good PR move for the beleaguered actor. They tweeted, “Like Baldwin’s career isn’t already hanging on by a thread. What a dumb way to completely destroy it.”