Alec Baldwin Remembers Late ‘Miami Blues’ Costar Fred Ward in Emotional Video

This weekend, Alec Baldwin joined the many actors in Hollywood who have sent tributes to the late Fred Ward.

Ward, 79, passed away on May 8th. As of yet, there is no word on a cause of death.

Baldwin and Ward famously played in Miami Blues together. In the cult classic, ex-con Frederick Frenger (Baldwin) promptly restarts his criminal ways after being released from prison. And Sgt. Hoke Moseley (Ward) is one of the officers hot on his trail.

On Saturday, Baldwin took to Instagram to share his memories with the star. “Rest In Peace Fred Ward…,” he captioned.

In a video, Alec Baldwin told the story of meeting Fred Ward before shooting the drama. And shortly after, the duo headed out to Miami to create something that turned into “one of the great experiences of [his] life.”

Baldwin and Ward also worked alongside Charles Napier and Jennifer Jason Leigh. And Baldwin added that Leigh was an added bonus in Miami Vice.

“I got to work with the great, great, great, the singular Jennifer Jason Leigh,” he shared. “She was just so amazing.”

Fred Ward Helped Alec Baldwin Begin a Passion for Boxing

While working with Fred Ward, Alec Baldwin experienced all the local gems and people that Miami has to offer. During their time off, Ward even took him to the iconic 5th Street Gym on Miami Beach where Muhammad Ali trained in the 60s. And Ward convinced Baldwin to also train at the gym to get buff while filming the flick.

Ward was a longtime fan of the sport. And between that and other fitness passions, the actor was impressively healthy until his time of death. And because of that, Baldwin couldn’t understand how he died so abruptly.

“He was always so fit and powerful physically,” he noted. “But yet Fred was a really, really interesting and unique guy.”

“Anyway, I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Fred Ward who made a lot of great films,” he ended before adding the Spanish translations for “go with God Fred Ward.”

Aside from Miami Blues, Ward also starred in films such as Tremors, Sweet Home Alabama, and The Right Stuff.

When the actor’s publicist Ron Hofmann broke the news of his passing, he noted that his versatility was one of his biggest achievements in Hollywood.

“The unique thing about Fred Ward is that you never knew where he was going to pop up, so unpredictable were his career choices,” he told NPR. “He could play such diverse characters as Remo Williams, a cop trained by Chiun, Master of Sinanju (Joel Grey) to become an unstoppable assassin in Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.“

Hoffman also added that Ward’s family has chosen to keep the details and location of his death private.