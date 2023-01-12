Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Crew to Learn Potential Criminal Charges Soon: Here’s When

In October 2021, a prop gun containing live ammunition discharged and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Alec Baldwin fired the gun that took the young cinematographer’s life. However, to his knowledge, the gun was “cold” and posed no real threat. Hutchins’ family sued Baldwin and the rest of the crew and they were able to settle the suit out of court. However, the ordeal isn’t over.

According to TMZ, the investigation surrounding Halyna Hutchins’ death is ongoing. Santa Fe’s First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said that District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will announce whether she’ll pursue charges against Alec Baldwin and the rest of the Rust crew this month. The district attorney’s office is currently looking at everyone who was directly or indirectly involved in the shooting.

At this time, there’s no word on what charges, Alec Baldwin and the rest of the crew could face in connection to the incident. The D.A. will decide by the end of the month. Until that happens, Baldwin’s future is uncertain.

It is important to note that Carmack-Altwies’ office requested $600,000 in funding to make sure her office could afford to prosecute up to four people connected to the incident. The D.A. and sheriff’s office conducted an investigation of the shooting. Additionally, the FBI handed over its findings on the incident. So, Alec Baldwin and the rest of the Rust crew are waiting on the D.A.’s office to consider all of the evidence.

Alec Baldwin on the Rust Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin spoke out about the shooting for the first time last August. During the interview, he said the incident has “taken years off of his life” and nearly caused him to quit acting altogether. “That she died, that’s the worst thing of all. Somebody died, and it was avoidable. It was so unnecessary. Every day of my life I think about that,” Baldwin said.

Alec Baldwin was holding the gun that took Alyna Hutchins’ life. However, he has repeatedly dodged responsibility. Instead, he blames prop assistant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls for giving him the “hot” gun.

“There are two people who didn’t do what they were supposed to do. I’m not sitting here saying I want them to, you know, go to prison or I want their lives to be hell. I don’t want that, but I want everybody to know that those are the two people that are responsible for what happened,” Alec Baldwin said.

Alec Baldwin has said that he did not pull the trigger on the pistol that killed the film’s DP. However, the FBI’s forensic report stated that the gun could not have gone off without someone pulling the trigger. We’ll know if this makes any difference in the eyes of the law before the month is over.