Alec Baldwin Speaks Out About ‘Rust’ Shooting in New Interview

Alec Baldwin spoke out in his first major interview since a gun he was handling discharged on the set of the film Rust which killed the film’s cinematographer and injured the director.

Halyna Hutchins lost her life in the incident. Ever since Baldwin has been under fire as people try to understand how the incident happened. The actor has received a lot of blame from the public. But in an interview with CNN he stood by his innocence. Baldwin said the incident has “taken years off” his life and nearly cost him his passion for acting.

“That she died, that’s the worst thing of all. Somebody died, and it was avoidable. It was so unnecessary,” Baldwin said. “Every day of my life I think about that.”

Baldwin and crew members were rehearsing a scene in a rustic church when a prop gun in the actor’s hand discharged. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s office is still conducting its investigation. Questions are still revolving around how a live round of ammunition ended up on a movie set.

The gun was in Baldwin’s hand, but he places the blame on the people who handed it to him. Prop assistant Hannah Gutierrez Reed, and assistant director Dave Halls.

“There are two people who didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” Baldwin said. “I’m not sitting there saying I want them to, you know, go to prison, or I want their lives to be hell. I don’t want that, but I want everybody to know that those are the two people that are responsible for what happened.”

“Why didn’t [Gutierrez Reed] check that bullet? Why didn’t Halls obey her? And Why did he give me the gun?” Baldwin said. “Why didn’t he check? Why did he tell the crew [it was a cold gun]?”

Alec Baldwin’s Career Controversy

Baldwin also speculated that Seth Kenney, the movie’s props supplier, accidentally provided live bullets to the Rust set. An FBI report released last week said that 150 live rounds of ammunition were found on the set.

“We agree with Mr. Baldwin and believe that Seth Kenney as primary ammunition supplier commingled live rounds with blank rounds in the ammunition provided to Rust,” Jason Bowles, attorney for Gutierrez Reed said in a statement. “We have again asked that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and FBI test the live rounds for fingerprints and DNA to confirm where the live rounds came from. To date they have not done so on this vital question, which must be answered to uncover the full truth of what happened.”

However, Bowles added, “We disagree with Mr. Baldwin’s attempts to deflect blame onto others. It is not for him to decide or to apportion blame.”

Baldwin also said he’s lost five acting jobs since the incident. Including one where the director fired him the day before he was to travel to the set.

“If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be right now,” Baldwin said. “If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”