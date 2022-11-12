Alec Baldwin Sues ‘Rust’ Crew Over Fatal Shooting for Negligence

A little over a year after the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin is now suing the film’s crew for negligence and wants to clear his name. Deadline reports that in the court documents, Alec Baldwin slammed crew members of Rust for negligence. Among the defendants in the case were armorer Hannah Gutierrez reed, first assistant director David Halls, property master Sarah Zachary. Weapons and rounds supplier Seth Kenny and his company were also listed.

Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas issued a statement about the lawsuit. “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully,” Nikas explained. “Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her.”

Also in the documents, Alec Baldwin revealed how the shooting impacted his acting career. “Baldwin has also lost numerous job opportunities and associated income,” the documents confirmed. “For example, he’s been fired from multiple jobs expressly because of the incident on Rust and has been passed over for other opportunities, which is a direct result of the negligence of Cross-Defendants Gutierrez-Reed, Halls, Kenney, PDQ, and Zachry.”

Alec Baldwin’s attorney explained more than anyone else on the Rust set, he has been wrongfully viewed as the “perpetrator”. “By these Cross-Claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold Cross-Defendants accountable for their misconduct.”

What Happened on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Set?

In October 2021, following a prop gun misfiring, director of photography on the Rust set Halyna Hutchins was killed. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured. The gun was discharged by Alec Baldwin. In the months following the accident, Baldwin was involved in a few lawsuits. One of which was a wrongful death suit brought on by Hutchins’ husband and family. This lawsuit has since been settled.

Continuing to disclose more details about the accident’s impact on Alec Baldwin’s career, court documents reveal, “There can be no doubt that others have suffered from Cross-Defendants’ negligence far more than Baldwin has.”

Meanwhile, a jury trial cross-complaint stated that “Hutchins lost her life and her young child lost his mother.” It also noted that Souza has suffered physical and emotional pain after being shot in the shoulder. “Though by no means comparable, Baldwin must live with the immense grief, and the resulting emotional, physical, and financial toll, caused by the fact that Cross-Defendants’ negligent conduct, assurances, and supervision put a loaded weapon in his hand and led him, Hutchins, ” the documents state. “And everyone else on set to believe that his directed use of the weapon was safe.”

Alec Baldwin recently failed to convince a judge to remove him from Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell’s negligence lawsuit. However, Mitchell isn’t listed as a defendant in Baldwin’s lawsuit.