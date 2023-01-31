Alec Baldwin to Be Formally Charged Today With Involuntary Manslaughter for ‘Rust’ Shooting

Nearly two weeks after it was announced that he will be criminally charged for the 2021 Rust shooting incident, Alec Baldwin is to officially receive involuntary manslaughter charges on Tuesday (January 31st).

The actor is facing charges more than a year after he accidentally shot and killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin thought the gun was just a prop that didn’t have any live rounds. Rust director Joel Souza was also shot but has recovered from his injuries. Baldwin will not be facing any charges involving Souza.

The New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies issued a statement about the charges earlier this month. “Every person that handles a gun has a duty to make sure, if they are going to handle that gun, point it at someone and pull the trigger – that it is not going to fire a projectile and kill someone,” The district attorney declared in her statement. Carmack-Altwies further pointed out that the case is really about Hutchins.

According to the DailyMail, Mary Carmack-Altwies’ office confirmed on Monday (January 30th) that it will be releasing charging documents and a statement of probable cause that outlines the evidence in the case. Alec Baldwin will be charged alongside Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for Hutchins’ death. However, Baldwin will be charged as both an actor and the producer of the film.

Special Prosecutor Cites a ‘Pattern of Criminal Disregard to Safety’ on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Film Set

Meanwhile, the DailyMail reports that special prosecutor Andrea Reeb has cited a “pattern” of criminal disregard for safety on the western film’s set. Prosecutors involved in the case will release the terms of a signed plea agreement with the assistant director, David Halls. The filmmaker notably oversaw safety on the Rust set.

It was also revealed that participants in the rehearsal gave conflicting accounts as to who gave the gun to Baldwin. Halls is said to have agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. Previous witnesses claimed that Halls gave Baldwin the weapon and said it was a “cold gun.” This was despite the presence of live ammo in the chamber.

However, Halls denied giving Baldwin the gun during a December deposition with the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau. He claimed that he gave it to Gutierrez-Reed, who was the one who declared it was a “cold gun” at the time. Halls further described Hutchins’ death as like a plane crash. He noted that wasn’t any one person’s fault but rather a “system failure” that resulted in an unfortunate circumstance.

The DailyMail reports that involuntary manslaughter linked to negligence in a fourth-degree felony is punishable with up to 18 months in jail as well as a $5,000 fine. The second manslaughter charge alleges recklessness that may result in mandatory five years in prison. This is due to the offense being committed with a gun. Alec Baldwin’s lawyer said his team is planning to fight all charges. The actor is also suing the Rust crew over the fatal shooting for negligence.