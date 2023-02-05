Alec Baldwin to See Dozens of ‘Rust’ Crew Members Testify During Upcoming Court Battle

Alec Baldwin will soon watch several Rust crew members testify in court as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Witnesses taking the stand for the February 24 preliminary hearing include director Joel Souza, script supervisor Maime Mitchell, armorer mentor Seth Kenney, and 44 other crew members, according to Deadline.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the document containing the names on February 3.

Deadline writes that both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are expected to appear for the hearing virtually, and prosecutors will use their time to explain the probable cause in an attempt to move into a formal trial.

The defendants are facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one firearm enhancement. New Mexico law gives up to 18 months behind bars for each involuntary manslaughter charge, and the enhancement adds a mandatory five years.

The charges come after Alec Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins in the chest with a prop gun on October 21, 2021. The same bullet also hit Souza in the shoulder, but he only suffered minor injuries. As the set armorer, Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for ensuring that the gun was cold. She allegedly cleared the gun before handing it to Baldwin.

It is still unclear how the live bullet rounds got onto the set or into the gun.

Alec Baldwin Maintains that He is Innocent Ahead of This Month’s Hearing

Both have maintained their innocence in the matter, however. Baldwin claims he never actually pulled the trigger on the .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver that killed Hutchin, despite an FBI report that said otherwise. Several people in the industry have also spoken out saying that Baldwin was not responsible for checking the gun as an actor.

Prosecutors recently came forward and alleged that Baldwin did not attend mandatory weapons training prior to filming. Baldwin also serves as a Rust producer, and prosecutors claim that he allowed an “unqualified” armorer to work for a “firearm-intense film.”

Also, the DA noted that the 64-year-old veteran actor should have used common sense while holding the gun.

“Baldwin directly pointed a firearm at Hutchins and Souza,” reads investigator Robert Shilling’s probable cause filing, per PEOPLE. “Whether guided by [Gutierrez-Reed’s] directions or not, Baldwin knew the first rule of gun safety is never point a gun at someone you don’t intend on shooting.”

Baldwin’s attorneys have repeatedly said that the case is unwarranted and have publically called it a “terrible miscarriage of justice,” reports Deadline.