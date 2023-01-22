Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director

Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.

TMZ reports that while there is evidence that Souza was hit by the same bullet as Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney stated there’s no crime when it comes to Souza’s incident. The office also told the media outlet that the only way to characterize Souza’s shooting is “unintentional battery,” which doesn’t exist. The only way to be charged with battery is if it’s intended and since Baldwin had no intention to hurt anyone, he can’t be charged with battery.

Alec Baldwin, along with the Rust set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was charged with involuntary manslaughter late last week. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the news.

“Every person that handles a gun has a duty to make sure, if they are going to handle that gun, point it at someone and pull the trigger – that it is not going to fire a projectile and kill someone,” The district attorney declared in her statement. She also said that the case is really about Hutchins.

Carmack-Altwies further explained that Baldwin will be charged as both the actor who shot Hutchins and the producer of the film. “He was the actor that pulled the trigger, so certainly he’s charged as an actor,” she pointed out. “But also as a producer, he also had a duty to make sure that the set was safe.”

Formal charges for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be filed later this month.

After Her & Alec Baldwin’s Charges Were Announced, ‘Rust’ Armorer Speaks Out About the News

Meanwhile, Gutierrez-Reed issued a statement following the news that she is going to be charged for the accident.

Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, stated that she is and has always been very emotional and sad about the tragic accident. But they said she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. “These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

Alec Baldwin’s attorney also spoke out about the charges. “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death,” the attorney said. “And represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

The attorney then said that Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

The attorney vowed to fight the charges.