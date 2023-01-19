Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Reacts to Criminal Charges Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

Just after news broke about Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges over the shooting on the set of Rust, the actor’s lawyer is speaking out about the newest development in the situation.

In a statement to Deadline, Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, stated that the decision represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” the attorney stated. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

Nikas also stated that he and Baldwin will be fighting the charges and reassured their legal team will win.

As previously reported, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western film Rust in 2021. While on the set, the actor fired a shot from a gun meant to be a prop. However, the incident resulted in the death of Hutchins

. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

Along with Baldwin, the armorer employed on the Rust set, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, is facing involuntary manslaughter charges as well.

New Mexico District Attorney Speaks Out About Alec Baldwin’s New ‘Rust’ Shooting Charges

Meanwhile, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies spoke to CNN about the new manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.

“Every person that handles a gun has a duty to make sure, if they are going to handle that gun, point it at someone and pull the trigger – that it is not going to fire a projectile and kill someone,” The attorney stated. She also said that the case is really about Hutchins.

Carmack-Altwies also said Alec Baldwin will be charged as both actor and producer for the film. “He was the actor that pulled the trigger, so certainly he’s charged as an actor,” she continued. “But also as a producer, he also had a duty to make sure that the set was safe.”

The New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney then stated that Baldwin should have been aware that safety was an issue on set. “As an actor that day, he should have checked that gun, checked those projectiles.”

Meanwhile, Carmack-Altwies said she formally file the charges against Baldwin as well as the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed before the end of January. She said her team will not be asking for an arrest at that point. Her team will send out a summons and may set a first court appearance. This is basically an arraignment.

She added that Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed could do a video arraignment. “We have been doing those since COVID, and they will get their conditions of release and enter not guilty pleas.”