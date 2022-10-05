Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Movie to Continue Filming in January 2023

The production of the film Rust will resume after star and producer Alec Baldwin reached a settlement with the estate of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer lost her life in a shooting accident on the film’s set last year.

As part of the settlement, Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins with serve as executive producer. The production will resume in January 2023 with the film’s original cast.

The Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting that occurred on Oct. 21, 2021. While on set preparing to film, Baldwin discharged the prop gun that took Hutchins’ life. Assistant director David Halls reportedly instructed him the firearm was “cold” or inoperable. Matthew Hutchins released a statement on Wednesday morning announcing the settlement.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust. Including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC.” Hutchins said. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.”

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” he continued. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Alec Baldwin and Others Speak Out After the Settlement

The Oscar-nominated actor also issued a statement after announcing the settlement. He wrote, “We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

The film’s director, Joel Souza, said Hutchins was “exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy.” He’s also glad to have her family onboard to see the filming of Rust through to completion and promises to honor her life in the process.

“In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family,” Souza said. “Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”