Alec Baldwin’s Wife Breaks Silence Over His Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Hilaria Baldwin spoke out for the first time since learning that her husband, Alec Baldwin, is facing involuntary manslaughter charges following an investigation into the 2021 Rust shooting.

“It’s been an emotional time for my family. And I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason,” she said on her podcast Witches Anonymous. “Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So thank you so much for being our rock right now. Because I don’t feel so strong.”

Alec and Hilaria have seven young children together ages 4 months to 8 years.

“Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age-appropriate,” she continued. “We cannot deny that they don’t feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family and at home. Parenting little people can be stressful regardless of added stress.”

The New Mexico District Attorney Should Formally File Charges This Week

On October 23, 2021, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene while holding a prop gun that fired a live bullet that killed the production’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The bullet also hit director Joel Souza. But he only suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutors announced on January 19, 2023, that Baldwin would be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter with an enhancement for use of a firearm. The first two charges each carry a sentence of up to 18 months in jail. If he is found guilty, the enhancement could bring a mandatory addition of 5 years.

Yahoo Entertainment reports that New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is expected to formally file charges on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

‘Rust’ Armorer Also Facing Charges

Set Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is facing the same charges. Carmack-Altwieis announced that Dave Halls, Rust’s first assistant director, accepted a plea that will give him six months probation.

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” Special Prosecutor Andrea Reed said in a statement on Jan. 19.

“It’s that simple,” she continued. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

Several major celebrities have spoken out against the charges claiming that actors are not responsible for prop guns. The is no known time frame for the upcoming court dates.