Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Speaks Out About Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin, who is the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, is speaking out about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust that left one person dead. The shooting took place back in October 2021. Hilaria Baldwin, who is a yoga teacher, said in an interview that she and her husband are struggling after the incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

“We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria Baldwin said in an interview with Extra. “It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.” Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, when Baldwin’s prop gun discharged. Movie director Joel Souza also was injured. At the time, Alec Baldwin and the movie’s crew were rehearsing a scene on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin Paid Tribute To Late Cinematographer In October

Alec Baldwin has stated that he didn’t pull the gun’s trigger. He did this in a primetime interview and in a recent podcast. Baldwin at first said he pulled the hammer of the gun back as far as he could. Then, he released it. Back in October, Baldwin shared a tribute to Hutchins on the first anniversary of her death. Baldwin posted a photo of her and wrote in the caption, “One year ago today…”

The Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico did determine that the shooting was an accident. Prosecutors are reviewing the incident. They will determine if criminal charges should be filed against Baldwin, Fox News reports. Now, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed back on February 15 against Baldwin and other production members.

Movie Will Get Back To Filming In January

This lawsuit has named Baldwin and others who reportedly were “responsible for the safety on the set.” It also called out the “reckless behavior and cost-cutting” which played a role in Hutchins’ death, her family’s lawyer said. But on October 5, Matthew Hutchins, who is Halyna’s husband, made an announcement that the civil lawsuit has been settled. That’s pending court approval, too.

Rust will resume filming in January. Matthew Hutchins will be on board as an executive producer. In November, Alec Baldwin filed a negligence lawsuit. It was against the film’s armorer and several members of the crew. He claims that he relied on them to make sure the movie set was safe.

Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, Alec Baldwin’s attorney, wrote in the suit that the Academy Award nominee “must live with immense grief” and faced an “emotional, physical and financial toll.” “More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy,” the lawsuit stated. “By these Cross-Claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold Cross-Defendants accountable for their misconduct.”