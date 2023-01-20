Alec Baldwin’s Wife Makes Statement With Sweatshirt After He Was Charged for 2021 ‘Rust’ Shooting: PHOTO

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has come out with a single-word statement on a large sweatshirt. Baldwin does this after her husband was charged in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting. On the front of a green sweatshirt, Hilaria Baldwin has the word “empathy” in big capital letters. The photo comes from Friday morning. Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria Baldwin made a statement with her sweatshirt after Alec Baldwin was charged for the 2021 #Rust tragedy. https://t.co/5kattk092I — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 20, 2023

Hutchins was killed on October 21, 2021. A gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. Initially, it was believed that the gun didn’t have any live ammunition in there. Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, offered a statement after the charges were announced. “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Nikas said. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.” Nikas added, “We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Alec Baldwin Claimed In ABC Interview That He ‘Didn’t Pull The Trigger’

Baldwin did an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. In it, Baldwin said that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun. He also said that he did not have any idea why or how the gu fired off a live round. The film’s assistant director, David Halls, has backed up this claim. Halls’ attorney, Lisa Torraco, said in a previous statement to Good Morning America that “Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard.”

Meanwhile, besides Alec Baldwin, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, PopCulture reports. “Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter,” said Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed. “These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts.” The attorneys say that they “intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

Additionally, back in December 2021, Baldwin was still dealing with the early shock of the incident. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Baldwin declared that the only thing that gave him strength was his family. Finally, he wrote in part, “These are tough times. … But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you.”