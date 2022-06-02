Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s 20-Month Old Son Eduardo Rushed to the Hospital

TV icon Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, are still reeling after rushing their 20-month-old son Eduardo to the hospital following a severe allergic reaction.

On Wednesday, Hilaria Baldwin opened up about the incident when she talked about her family’s “scary experience” with her followers. She revealed that while she and her son were at home resting, she was a “spent wreck” after dealing with all the emotion.

“Never a dull moment for us…Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen. I’ve never had to administer it on my own…it was a scary experience,” she began her caption alongside a photo with her son at the hospital. The couple is currently expecting another child together.

“He is ok now and home, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house. He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today,” she added. “If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly.”

Hilaria continued, writing that while she wouldn’t “bore” people with the story of rushing her son to the hospital, she wanted to open up about her experience with people so that it might help. She also wanted to show her “deep gratitude” to the hospital, ambulance service, and emergency room personnel.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin send a strong message to parents in a similar situation

She added, “Fortunately, when I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand…I, on the other hand, was a spent wreck. Love you all and be safe.”

However, this isn’t the first time the couple has had to take their son to the hospital for an allergic reaction. This time last year, Hilaria shared on Instagram that they had to rush her little boy to the E.R. because of a severe allergy incident which she described as “one of those horrible moments a parent dreads.”

Hilaria added at the time, “My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare.” She also encouraged parents of children with allergies not to “wait to see if it gets better” and seek treatment as soon as possible.

Hilaria is also a mom to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Maria Lucia, 13 months.