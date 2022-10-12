‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ryan Seacrest announced that he has contracted COVID-19, and will therefore be absent from his talk show with Kelly Ripa this week. The celebrity broke the news on his Twitter. “I don’t know how I avoided it for so long, but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, and I’m currently in quarantine.”

However, Seacrest didn’t seem overly concerned about the diagnosis. “While I’m feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery,” he wrote. The tv personality also reached out for recommendations to fill his open hours. “I’ll be in bed watching tv this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)” he quipped.

In response to the news, many fans recommended their favorite shows and sends messages of support via Twitter. “Feel better! Stay hydrated! Soup and tons of rest!” one fan tweeted. Another fan also weighed in, “Hope you’re feeling better quickly!!”

This morning, Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos served as the show’s guest co-host to fill in for Seacrest. The Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram account announced his appearance with a behind-the-scenes video of the married couple walking out onto the show stage together. In the adorable clip, you can see Ripa lean over to give her husband a kiss before they start filming. “@instasuelos is guest cohosting today!”, the video was captioned. To date, it’s unclear whether Consuelos will serve as a guest co-host for the rest of Seacrest’s absence.

The many media hustles of Ryan Seacrest

Currently, Ryan hosts Live With Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa. He has been a permanent co-host since May 2017 and has been the host of American Idol since 2002. Ryan Seacrest is a television and radio personality who has hosted various shows, including American Top 40 and On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Ryan is also the co-host and executive producer of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, a position he started in 2006.

Kelly’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, has been temporarily co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan in place of Ryan Seacrest while he recovers from COVID-19. COVID-19 afflicted Kelly, 52, in May, which she termed at the time “really bummed” her out; she complained at the time that she had been “irritated” because she caught the virus while being extremely cautious.

Ryan said that he has a new pastime to discuss in an interview with Parade last year. The TV star revealed that he had made gardening his new year’s resolution for 2021, which led him to discover his love for olive oil. “I have personally planted two different olive groves in California. I’m studying how to cultivate those to create my own organic olive oil one day,” Ryan explained. He called growing olives and making olive oil his love and hobby. “I’ll spend more time with my babies next year,” he said.