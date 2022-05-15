‘American Pie’ Star Thomas Ian Nicholas’ Wife Files for Divorce

American Pie star Thomas Ian Nicholas and wife Colette Marino are splitting after 15 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, court documents show that Marino recently filed divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. However, those papers also show that the two have been separated since Sept. 3, 2019.

The couple tied the knot in January 2007 and have since had two children together. Their son Nolan River was born in 2011. And a daughter, Zoë Dylan, followed in 2016.

In the documents, Marino asks the judge for joint legal and physical custody. And she’s also asking the court to forego child support from either parent. Instead, she’d like a standing prenup to be enforced.

Colette Marino, 41, is a house music DJ. Made famous in Chicago, IL. And Marino has earned appearances on soundtracks for films such as The House Bunny, Sex and the City, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Currently, Marino is a resident DJ at SmartBar in Chicago, which is one of the city’s most popular nightclubs. Though, her talents have taken her all over the world and won her numerous accolades.

Colette Marino’s 2005 album titled Hypnotized was the most downloaded house dance album by people on Apple’s iTunes Music Store in 2005. And Billboard named her third record, When The Music’s Loud, one of the top 20 Dance Music Albums of 2013.

Marino also joined Paul Van Dyk and Felix da Housecat in a Motorola cellular phone ad campaign in 2003. The song she used in a commercial won Dancestar’s Best Song Used in a Commercial.

‘American Pie’ Actor Thomas Ian Nicolas Became Famous After Starring in ‘Rookie of the Year’

Thomas Ian Nicolas, 46, is famous for playing Kevin Myers in the American Pie franchise. But it was his 1993 role as Henry Rowengartner in Rookie of the Year that earned him star status.

Before landing the lead in the iconic sports comedy, Nicolas had only held guest spots in TV series and a few parts in full-length dramas. And for a time, he hoped to further his work as a dramatic actor. But after losing out to Macaulay Culkin in The Good Son, he thought his shot at being a celebrity was lost.

However, the missed opportunity ended up being a blessing for the young actor.

“I remember being so bummed. But if I had done that film I wouldn’t have been available for Rookie of the Year. It was right around that same time,” Nicholas told the Chicago Tribune. “So it’s sort of like I fell into comedy even though drama was my forte. And then I got roped into comedy for a little more than a decade.”

More recently, he has reconnected with his more serious roots. His newest works include Adverse, Zeroville, and Walt Before Mickey.