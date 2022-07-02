‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals Her ‘Hidden Talent,’ And It’s Bizarre

Although she’s known for being one of the judges on the TV series “America’s Got Talent” and being a supermodel, Heidi Klum is now revealing one “hidden talent” that she didn’t pick up from her professional life.

During her recent appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the “America’s Got Talent” star revealed how makeup artists on set are asked to keep the show’s talent shine-free for the cameras. Klum offered some advice. “They come all the time and they will put that powder puff in your face 24/7. So I’m like: Don’t sweat in the face. I just tell myself not to sweat in the face.”

However, Klum says the little pep talk doesn’t really help with the rest of her body. “I sweat everywhere where you don’t see it,” the TV personality shared. “That’s my talent. It’s hidden, because I don’t show it.”

Meanwhile, the “America’s Got Talent” judge also discussed her “Making the Cut” co-host Tim Gunn. “He does not wear any makeup. Where I spend two hours on all of this, like, he just shows up… No foundation, no powder, nothing.”

Klum goes on to discuss her legs, which were reportedly once insured by Lloyd’s of London for $2 million. While pointing to her left leg, the supermodel declared, “I think this one was maybe only, like, $700,000. And [my right leg] was like, $1.3 [million]. Because I have a little scar on [my left] leg when I fell into a glass.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Claims She’s Been a ‘Workaholic’ Since She Was 18 Years Old

While speaking to The Guardian in early 2022, “America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum admitted she has been a “workaholic” since she was 18 years old. “Some models are catapulted into the big time; I climbed up from the bottom with hard work,” Klum explained. “In 1992, I won a competition and landed a contract – it was my ticket out.”

Klum further explained that after getting the contract, she left her home in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, and went on to London, Paris, and Milan. “I didn’t go out partying like the other models. I was in bed keeping my head down.”

However, Klum said she was considered too curvy for fashion during her early years in the modeling industry. “I was landing money jobs, but was desperate to be booked for cooler gigs,” she recalled. The supermodel then said that one agent tried to get her to take appetite-suppression pills, but she said no. “Fashion has come a long way; we’ve more women of color taking center stage, more shapes, and sizes. Still, more needs to be changed.”

The “America’s Got Talent” star further revealed the advice she gave her daughter, who is also a model. “Say no to anything you don’t want to do, and hold your ground. I was taught to be confident in my choices by my mother, and that I had the power to put my foot down.”