He’s well known for his criticism on the stage of America’s Got Talent. However, while away from the camera, Simon Cowell has been dealing with a health battle due to his former “dangerous lifestyle.”

According to Hello! Magazine, Simon Cowell sat with Ellen DeGeneres and opened up about his health struggles. He shared that what started everything was a TV producer hinting at him that he looked rough. He was then urged to “sort himself out” for his 5-year-old son’s sake. “Went to see this doctor in London and we did some tests,” Cowell recalled. “And then a month later, he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient.”

Simon Cowell then said that he asked his doctor what he needed to do to improve his overall health. “He said the diet. It’s pretty much all the things I loved that I can’t now eat. So no dairy, no sugar, no bread, no gluten, no red meat.”

Although it sounds like it’s a pretty difficult new diet, Simon Cowell admitted it isn’t as bad as he originally thought. “I’ve gotta be honest with you, it was easier than I thought. And part of the reason I did it was because [my son] Eric is five this year, so I realized that if I didn’t sort myself out physically, I wouldn’t be able to catch up to him. The minute he wakes up to the minute he goes to sleep – you forget [a child’s] energy at five years old is phenomenal.”

Simon Cowell Shares Details About His Health & Diet

While speaking to The Sun earlier this year, Simon Cowell discussed his new diet. “I did see a doctor in Harley Street,” Cowell explained. “He specializes in a certain kind of diet.”

That was when Simon Cowell’s doctor gave him an honest opinion about his diet. His doctor described it as being a “schoolboy’s diet from the 1960s.”

“It was just pies,” Simon Cowell admitted. “So he sent me a list of things I can’t eat, and that included red meat, dairy, sugar, and gluten. And I pretty much stuck to it.”

Simon Cowell also told the media outlet that his daily diet consists of a green smoothie and no-sugar Alpen, with tea and oat milk for breakfast, grilled tomatoes, and soup for lunch. Cowell then shared that he often goes out for dinner and opts not to eat. “I’m not a big eater. I don’t enjoy it that much. I’d rather have a beer than eat any day of the week. Sometimes when we are going out for dinner because I know I’m going to hate the food, I have baked beans on toast before I go, then eat nothing.”