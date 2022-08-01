Ana de Armas’ Spanish Accent Slammed in New Marilyn Monroe ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Netflix recently released a new promo for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, and it’s getting a lot of attention. But not the type of attention that the lead star Ana de Armas had hoped for.

In a nearly two-minute teaser, de Armas gives a heartbreaking interview detailing how Norma Jeane Mortenson lost herself in Monroe’s iconic Hollywood image. And while the actress gives a believable portrayal of the suffering bombshell, people couldn’t get past one glaring flaw—her Spanish accent.

“Correct me if I’m wrong,” someone tweeted under the video. “Did Marilyn Monroe have a thick Spanish accent?”

Monroe actually was Latina. Her maternal grandparents moved to the United States from Mexico in the 1890s. And some sources claim that Monroe’s mother, Gladys Pearl, was born in Mexico in 1902. Both Monroe and her mother could speak English and Spanish fluently. However, Hollywood forced her to recreate herself as the “all-American” seductress. So if she had a natural accent, her fans never knew.

Because of that, people are upset that the actress chosen to recreate the starlet did not do justice to her famously soft and meek voice.

“I know the movie hasn’t come out yet but Blonde starring Ana de Armas looks stunning and the scenes gives me chills, another Monroe fan tweeted. “But I know y’all still hear her accent.. like it’s STRONG. I am very surprised they thought she sounded like Marilyn because she literally doesn’t. looks? yes.”

The Actress Took Nine Months of Dialect Coaching to Nail Marylin Monroe’s Voice in ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas claims she went through intense training to nail Marylin Monroe’s voice. So, many fans are wondering what she learned in her classes.

“It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing, and some ADR sessions,” she told The Times in 2021. “It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

Some people did come to de Armas’ defense saying that the accent doesn’t distract from her acting. And others made the point to say that people can’t assume she botches the voice in the entire film. So no one can really pass judgment until Blonde drops this fall.

The movie itself isn’t a true depiction of the legendary star, either. Blonde is based on a fictionalized novel by Joyce Carol Oates. And the adaptation is also under fire for its NC-17 depiction of Monroe’s life. So in all, the movie is heading into its debut with heavy criticism that could either help or ruin its attempt at Oscar fame.

Blonde hits Netflix on September 28, 2022.