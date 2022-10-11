Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, passed away on Tuesday, October 11th. The internationally renowned actress was 96 years old.

According to TVLine, Lansbury, who boasted a long and successful career, passed away while at her California home. The official statement from her family read, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

The family continued in their statement, “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

The TV star got her start in acting while still in her teens, her success spanning seven decades. She launched her career by signing with MGM. Soon after, she saw recognition with an Academy Award nod after her feature debut in the 1944 project, Gaslight. Angela Lansbury would go on to see two more Academy nominations. The first came in 1945 and one in 1962 for The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Manchurian Candidate respectively.

Angela Lansbury also found fame on the stage. She would eventually earn herself multiple Tony Awards before making her way to Murder, She Wrote.

Altogether, the outlet states the late actress received five Tony Awards throughout her career. She saw recognition for several roles. The first came during her role as the “titular blithe spirit” in Mame in 1966. The second came after she starred as Mama Rose in the 1974 production Gypsy and the third as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd (1979).

Angela Lansbury’s Fanbase Was International

Aside from her aforementioned film roles, Angela Lansbury also saw love for bringing to life beloved characters. Two include Bedknobs and Broomsticks’ Miss Eglantine Price and Beauty and the Beast‘s plucky Mrs. Potts. However, while she held prominent roles throughout her career, it was Murder, She Wrote that truly launched her to worldwide stardom.

Angela Lansbury spoke about her enduring career during an acceptance speech at the Academy’s Governors Ball in 2013. There, she said of her role, “Murder, She Wrote has given me more worldwide attention than any role I ever played in movies or on the stage.”

Given her success on the long-running CBS show, the outlet ironically points out that Lansbury never actually took home an Emmy. That’s despite that she saw nominations as Outstanding Lead Actress every year during Murder, She Wrote‘s 12-year run.

That said, Angela Lansbury did receive four Golden Globes for her work on the classic mystery series.