Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Is the Spitting Image of Her Mom at the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead, daughter of late actress Anna Nicole Smith, showed up at the Kentucky Derby looking a lot like her mom. Birkhead appears in one of the famed hats that women wear to the first race of horse racing’s Triple Crown. She appeared at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., with her father Larry Birkhead.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is 15-years-old now.



Seen here this weekend at the Kentucky Derby with her dad Larry. pic.twitter.com/VdIyWhqaAM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 7, 2022

Anna Nicole Smith Fans Share Compliments On Seeing Dannielynn Birkhead

Comments in the thread of this Twitter share were complimentary. One writes, “They look so happy! Glad things seem to be working out for her.” Another person says, “Damn! I see so much Anna! Wow…. Dad Larry was smart. He got her the spotlight, raised her right with all the money he got so she could start making more money later in life… Smart… They’re going to make a killing.” This one says, “I really miss her sweet, innocent, gentle soul [referring to Anna Nicole Smith]. Dannielynn seems to have inherited those traits from her mom. Beautiful girl and great dad.”

In 2021, GUESS Jeans released a new collection dedicated to Smith. Larry Birkhead did an interview with Rolling Stone about her and other topics. How did the GUESS collection come about? “I spoke to [GUESS founder] Paul Marciano last year about the possibility of a new collection,” he said. “We have collaborated in the past with GUESS on other Anna campaigns, but this is by far the largest Anna Nicole collaboration since her passing.”

Model’s Daughter Grows Up Seeing Mom’s Posters In Store

When asked how Dannielynn feels about her late mother still being in the spotlight, he said, “Dannielynn was only several months old when Anna passed away. Ever since Dannielynn was a kid, I would take her in to the GUESS stores and she would look up at her mom’s posters almost as if she were looking up to heaven, and that’s how she really got to know her mom from those pictures.

“For me, quite honestly, if not one person were to buy the items [from the collection] but Dannielynn gets to see a billboard or a beautiful picture of her mom, then this campaign is worth it.” Anna Nicole Smith, who was a model and Playboy cover girl, died of a drug overdose in 2007.

In 2019 during an interview with Fox News, Birkhead admits that he was surprised his daughter took an acting class in school. “She surprised me because last year she took an acting class,” Birkhead said. “I got an email from a teacher and she said Dannielynn gave one of the most believable performances of the whole, whole entire school.” His daughter, though, has no interest in becoming an actress or model like her mother, he said.