Anne Heche 911 Audio From Scene of Car Crash Released

Earlier this month, news broke that actress Anne Heche had crashed into a home in Los Angeles, California, at 90 MPH, igniting both the house and vehicle. Heche was then transported to a nearby hospital with severe burns, where she was intubated and declared in critical condition. Tragically, the actress later died as a result of her extensive injuries.

Though first responders were the ones to ultimately remove Anne Heche from the flaming vehicle, residents of the neighborhood in which she crashed were quick to assist the actress.

While one neighbor attempted to pull Heche from the car before abandoning the effort to avoid injury, another called 911 to report the incident, which has now been released. At the beginning of the call, the resident seems unaware that there’s anyone trapped in the car.

As smoke begins to fill the car and home from the rapidly growing flames, however, the caller becomes more panicked, and screams can be heard in the background from onlookers.

This is a developing story…