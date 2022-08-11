Anne Heche Car Crash: Authorities Confirm Actress Was Driving Under the Influence

The LAPD has revealed that Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home on August 5th. Initially, police believed she had been drinking vodka. But no alcohol was found in her system.

According to TMZ, a source with the department shared that officials tested Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital. While the results detected both substances, doctors are unsure if the actress used fentanyl of her own accord because the drug is often used as pain medication in hospitals. Police have ordered more tests to make a determination.

Anne Heche drove her car into a suburban residence while driving at speeds of 90 miles per house. And what followed was a harrowing rescue after a resulting fire made it difficult for first responders to reach the 53-year-old inside the wreckage. Reports say that it took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to “access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames.”

A Source Says “It Will Be a Miracle’ If Anne Heche Survives

Following the crash, Anne Heche’s former boyfriend, Thomas Jane, told the Daily Mail that doctors expected Heche to survive.

“My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons,” he said last week. “As of right now, Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne… Thank God no one else was hurt.”

But her condition has since taken a turn for the worse.

At the time of writing, Heche remains in critical condition due to her extensive injuries and smoke inhalation. And a source close to the actress has shared that “it will be a miracle” if she survives. The Six Days and Seven Nights star is currently in a coma with “a significant pulmonary injury.”

Due to her state, she is relying on mechanical ventilation to breathe. And her significant burns will “require surgical intervention,” according to her rep.

If she survives, she will likely stay in a coma for “a long time.” But because she can’t breathe on her own, friends and family fear she will die.

“The smoke inhalation is life-threatening,” the source told The Daily Mail. They also added that Heche is in the “worst state you can imagine…She needs everyone’s prayers… Whatever you believe in, please pray for her, please.”

The LAPD is treating the accident as a possible felony. This is because Heche was under the influence during the crash and because the woman living inside the home, Lynne Mishele, was injured.