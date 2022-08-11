Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.

There is a belief within the LAPD that Heche might have been drunk. It would lead them to get a warrant for a blood draw. “The info we received this morning was a warrant obtained the same day as the traffic collision, which was August 5,” an LAPD representative informed Page Six. “The warrant was to draw blood, and an investigation is ongoing pending the blood test results. If found intoxicated, [Heche] could be charged with misdemeanor DUI hit and run. No arrests have been made so far.”

Neighbor Talks About Homeowner In Anne Heche Crash

Lynne Bernstein, who is a neighbor of homeowner Lynne Mishele, said in an interview with People that Mishele “was extremely fortunate” to survive without injuries. Lynne Bernstein told the outlet that Mishele happened to be in a different room. “I don’t think she got what was going on,” Bernstein said. “She said, ‘What happened? What happened?'” Well, Bernstein added that Mishele was “in shock.” She added that Heche’s car went “almost all the way through” Mishele’s home and “almost immediately” burst into flames.

At this time, Heche remains in a coma. The Emmy-nominated actress is still hospitalized. There is no word on when she will leave at this time. But everything around this situation broke down last Friday. Heche was photographed with what looked like a bottle of vodka in her Mini Cooper.

Heche crashed into a garage in an apartment complex. After she did this, the actress put the car in reverse and roared down a residential street in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. A security camera at a house there caught her driving possibly up to 90 or 95 mph through the neighborhood. She would eventually crash her car into another house. As we said, it took a large number of firefighters to pull Heche from her car. Heche reportedly suffered severe burns on her body and is facing major surgeries. Many celebrities have come out and offered their well-wishes to the actress after news of the accident started to spread. Earlier reports stated Heche was in stable condition after the accident. But we do know that her health is in a much worse state.