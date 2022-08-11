Anne Heche Car Crash: Lifetime Reveals Major News About Her Upcoming Movie as She Remains in ‘Critical Condition’

On Friday, a small residential area in Los Angeles, California witnessed a blue Mini, driven by actress Anne Heche, crash into two different houses. Although nearby pedestrians tried to help the actress, when they approached, she reversed out of the first house, only to crash into another one down the road, causing her car to burst into flames. Transported to a nearby hospital, many are wondering exactly what happened before Heche raced recklessly down the road. While considered to be in “extreme critical condition” by her representative, Lifetime is still moving forward with their upcoming film starring the actress.

On Thursday, while holding a press conference at the Television Critics Association, Lifetime presented the film Girl in Room 13, which stars Anne Heche. With the actress absent from the panel, the network revealed the movie will still debut. Executive VP, Amy Winter, explained, “As many of you know and remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected. We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time.”

Although Anne Heche’s condition is unknown, Amy Winter continued, “You know just as much as we do and we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status. This project is important to and along with each and every one of us. We all started to make a film that would bring attention to the appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film moves you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our with our mission to stop violence against women.”

Anne Heche Remains Unconscious While At Hospital

Noting that the production wrapped before Anne Heche’s incident, director Elisabeth Rohm shared that the film revolved around violence against women. “We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa who played this victim, are committed to that cause. We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.”

As for Anne Heche’s representative, they wrote in a statement, “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Another representative, Michael A. McConnell, told Reuters that Anne Hehe hasn’t regained consciousness since the incident. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”