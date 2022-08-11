Anne Heche Car Crash: Major Health Update Released

Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday.

However, on Thursday, August 11th, a close friend of Heche shared details about the crash and a health update with The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, a close friend of Heche told them that Heche ‘was on cocaine’ when she crashed her Mini Clubman into a Los Angeles home last Friday.

The friend added that “it will be a miracle if she recovers.” The close friend, who remains unidentified by the outlet, continued commenting on the accident and Heche’s condition.

‘The smoke inhalation is life threatening,” her friend said. She added that Heche is currently in ‘terrible condition.’

The friend begged people to “please pray” for Anne Heche. She added that “only God can save her now.”

Minutes before the accident, Heche walked into a salon and bought a red wig. The owner of the Salon recently spoke with ET about that moment before the terrible incident.

Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass said the actress entered his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday. This occurred moments before she crashed her car in multiple locations.

Glass says that while their encounter occurred mere minutes before the accident, he didn’t see anything out of the ordinary about the star. “She wasn’t speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired,” he told ET‘s Lauren Zima on Tuesday.

Anne Heche’s Horrifying Car Crash

On Thursday, August 11, The Daily Mail reported Heche was “on cocaine” at the time of the crash. Previously, other outlets reported Heche’s heavy drinking during a podcast taping hours before the incident.

“I’m rocked — I am rocked,” she said, without giving other context. Later she complained about being interrupted while trying to meditate. She also talked about being bothered by moving from her apartment into the same one that Johnny Depp had shared with ex-wife Amber Heard.

TMZ first shared shocking images of her car in flames after hitting a Mar Vista, California house. The blaze took nearly sixty firefighters over an hour to control, witnesses report.

The fire completely destroyed the house, and the homeowners — who only “very narrowly escaped” — lost an “entire lifetime of possessions, mementos” and work and household items, according to a fundraiser.

A neighbor raced to the scene of the crash after observing it, he told the Daily Mail. He helped the homeowner get herself and her pets out of the burning house.

Heche previously rested in “stable condition,” her podcast partner, Duffy, said Saturday. However, her condition has worsened lately. The star remains in a coma. Apparently, most close friends currently prepare for the worst.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Duffy said.