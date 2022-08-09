Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.

Known for her roles in Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Six Days, Seven Nights, Anne Heche also appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars during its 29th season in 2020. But on Friday, the director seemed confused as she barreled down the street. As mentioned above, a Ring camera caught her blue Mini speeding down the street. Just a few seconds after the car disappeared, a loud BOOM shakes the speakers and camera.

Resident Explains Trying To Help Anne Heche

A neighbor, David Manpearl, happened to be the first to reach Anne Heche after hearing the explosion. He admitted to The Post, “I was convinced she was burned up and gone. I couldn’t imagine anyone surviving that.” Trying to make sense of the situation, he added, “My first thought was that it was a car malfunction or that there was some sort of medical issue. The car was going three times faster than it should have been. She blew through three intersections. There was no turning or swerving or braking or skid marks.”

Able to get into the car using the back door, Manpearl remembered watching a “curtain of fire” engulf the vehicle. He recalled asking Anne Heche if she was okay. “I tried speaking with her a few times asking if she was ok but she wasn’t responding so I had to get closer. I was able to open the back door of the car and crawled half-way inside. This time when I asked her if she was ok, she said no. The fire just got bigger and bigger while she was sitting there stuck in the car. The flames were licking the ceiling of the car and just closing in on her. I thought she was lost.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first car crash to happen in the Heche family. Before Anne Heche crashed into two houses and almost hit a pedestrian, her brother Nathan died in a car crash just a few months after the passing of their father. Anne considered the death of her brother to be a sucide.