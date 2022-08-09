Anne Heche Car Crash: Owner of Home Destroyed in Wreck Recalls Emotional First Visit to Scene

While Anne Heche remains in a coma days after last week’s intense car crash, the owner of the home destroyed by the accident is recalling the first visit to the scene.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jennifer Durand, the owner of the home that Anne Heche crashed into spoke about the devastation and how she learned about what happened from the current tenant, Lynne Mishele. “Lynne called me and asked me if I was sitting down,” Durand recalled. “And then told me a car had crashed through the home and it was on fire.”

Durand also stated that she owned the home for 24 years before Anne Heche’s car accident. She also said that Mishele could barely speak while on the phone with her. “It took a few minutes to really understand what was happening,” Durand explained. When I arrived, we hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful she and her animals had survived this.”

Durant further explained that nothing could have prepared her for what the house looked like. She then spoke about Mishele as the tenant. “Lynne has made [the house] her home… There are a lot of memories there, and it is just gone. The firefighters helped us sift through it – I can’t accurately describe how that feels. Every firefighter and officer that I spoke with were incredibly kind and helped in every way they could.”

Mishele was notably on the property when Anne Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the home. The car eventually caught on fire.

Tenant of House Destroyed After Anne Heche’s Car Crash Speaks Out

In a statement to PEOPLE, the lawyer of Mishele revealed details about the tenant’s traumatic situation following Anne Heche’s car crash.

“Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday,” the statement reads. “Not only because she and her pet almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items profound of sentimental value, were destroyed She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Mishele’s neighbor, Lynne Bernstein also told that Mishele is extremely fortunate to survive the crash with no injuries sustained. “So were the dogs and her turtle.”

Bernstein also said that Anne Heche’s car drove almost all the way through the house and almost immediately caught on fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department told the media outlet that the crash caused structural compromise and heavy fire to the one-story house.

Bernstein went on to add that Mishele was in shock before even noticing the vehicle. “I don’t think she got what was going on. She said, ‘What happened? What happened?’”