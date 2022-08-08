Anne Heche Car Crash: Police Investigating for DUI, Get Warrant for Blood Test

On Friday morning (August 5), Los Angeles resident Lynne Mishele was spending a quiet day at home when an explosive blast rattled the entire structure. In confusion, she exited her home, taking to her yard to ask her neighbors if they knew what was happening.

Once outside, she was horrified to learn that it wasn’t an explosion but a car. The driver had driven “almost all the way through” her house. To make matters worse, both the car and her house had caught fire – with her beloved pets inside. With the help of a neighbor, Lynne rushed back into the burning building to save her two dogs and turtle.

The heroic neighbor then moved on to the driver of the vehicle, attempting to help her escape before falling victim to the flames. Unfortunately, he was unable to rescue her. And by the time first responders successfully freed her from the car, she had suffered severe burns.

The neighbor was shocked when he saw the driver was Anne Heche, who allegedly collided with the home at 90 MPH. And the horrific wreck to which he was bearing witness was the actress’ second of the morning. Just moments before, Anne Heche slammed into a garage at an apartment complex, backed up, and sped off again.

“When we arrived on scene, we had a solo vehicle that appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed on a perpendicular street. [It] launched through the front yard, into the home,” said Erik Scott, Captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “So deep… About 30 feet in.”

Authorities Await Results of Anne Heche Blood Test

The chaotic events of the morning led many to believe that Anne Heche was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol while driving. Authorities did not immediately comment on the state of the driver, nor was Anne herself able to give a statement, as she was intubated due to her extensive injuries.

Early reports, however, suggested that Heche was driving with a bottle of vodka within reach. In a statement given to TMZ, LAPD sources revealed that authorities obtained a warrant to test Anne Heche’s blood for drugs and alcohol. That said, they have to receive the results of the blood test, which could take weeks to return.

Regardless of the results, however, the LAPD is investigating a possible hit and run case. As Anne Heche hit both a garage and home, it’s possible she hit other roadside objects along the way.

According to Heather Duffy Boylston, friend and podcast co-host of Anne Heche, the actress is “currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”