Anne Heche Car Crash: Salon Owner Recalls Encounter With Actress Moments Before Her Accident

Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday.

Minutes before the accident, Heche walked into a salon and bought a red wig. The owner of the Salon recently spoke with ET about that moment before the terrible incident.

Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass said the actress entered his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday. This occurred moments before she crashed her car in multiple locations.

Glass says that while their encounter occurred mere minutes before the accident, he didn’t see anything out of the ordinary about the star. “She wasn’t speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired,” he told ET‘s Lauren Zima on Tuesday.

“They speak in cursive like slurring your words. But she wasn’t, she was very, very cordial. Very personable and very polite,” Glass said. “The whole encounter was maybe 10 minutes, it wasn’t huge, but it was strange all the same and random.”

However, he did add that“It was an amazing, kind interaction.”

He then posted a selfie with the star to Instagram before finding out about the crash on social media. In his post, he wrote, “So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random.. “

“I heard it through social media first,” the owner said. “I posted it [the picture] and I went back to work and then I hear my alert go off and from there I see she was in a crash. And I’m like floored. I’m like ‘oh my gosh’ and I’m just praying I hope she’s okay.”

Anne Heche Wrecks Car into California Home

On a recent podcast appearance posted hours before the crash, a seemingly impaired Anne Heche talked about many subjects. “I don’t know what happened — sometimes days just suck,” she said of “no good, very bad days.”

“I’m rocked — I am rocked,” she said, without giving other context. Later she complained about being interrupted while trying to meditate. She also talked about being bothered by moving from her apartment into the same one that Johnny Depp had shared with ex-wife Amber Heard.

TMZ first shared shocking images of her car in flames after hitting a Mar Vista, California house. The blaze took nearly sixty firefighters over an hour to control, witnesses report.

The fire completely destroyed the house, and the homeowners — who only “very narrowly escaped” — lost an “entire lifetime of possessions, mementos” and work and household items, according to a fundraiser.

Ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane told the Daily Mail doctor expect her to survive. Jane, an actor, dated Heche as recently as 2020.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation Thank God no one else was hurt,” Jane said in a statement, according to the outlet.

A neighbor raced to the scene of the crash after observing it, he told the Daily Mail. He helped the homeowner get herself and her pets out of the burning house.

Heche was “currently in stable condition,” her podcast partner, Duffy, said Saturday. However, her condition has worsened as of late. The star remains in a coma and it’s reportedly not looking good for Heche.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Duffy said.