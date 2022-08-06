Anne Heche Car Crash: Video Shows Actress Speeding Through Neighborhood

A newly released video shows actress Anne Heche speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood before she crashes her Mini Cooper. Heche, who appeared on Chicago P.D. at one time, zooms down a residential street. This is done before Heche crashes her car into a home, which starts a significant fire, TMZ reports.

Reports also indicate this situation caught on video happened after her first crash. Heche crashed into a garage at an apartment complex in Los Angeles. She reportedly sped off from that first crash. Supposedly, Heche put her Mini Cooper in reverse. Heche is currently hospitalized and reportedly intubated.

Anne Heche’s Car Suffers Serious Fire Damage

There are images of Heche’s car damaged seriously by the fiery crash. Before the Mini Cooper was severely damaged, apartment complex residents attempted to get Heche out of her car. Well, she reportedly put her car in reverse and sped off. Then, she would crash into a nearby home. Besides Heche’s car, the house that she crashed into also reportedly was engulfed in flames.

At this hour, it is reported that Heche suffered severe burns. The fire was significant and damaged the house. One thing that officials might check on when they can do so is to see if Heche was driving under the influence.

As we mentioned, Heche appeared on Chicago P.D. as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan. Brennan was the close-working person to Brian Kelton, played by John C. McGinley. Well, Brennan would soon find herself headed to prison after murdering Kelton. He turned on her and that didn’t sit well with her. Heche has worked with people like Harrison Ford in her film career. Another TV appearance on the Heche resume is with the Calista Flockhart show Ally McBeal. Of course, Ford and Flockhart happen to be married.

Actress Detailed Sexual Abuse, Mental Health Issues

She also has made headlines in her life by dating comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres at one time. Want more TV work? Heche earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performances as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the NBC soap opera Another World.

But Heche’s life has not always been filled with happy moments. She would reflect on those horrible times during an interview on ABC News with Barbara Walters back in 2001. “I’m not crazy,” Heche, who detailed moments of sexual abuse and mental illness in her life, said. “But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me. I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. (And) I called my other personality Celestia. I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet.”