Anne Heche Crash: GoFundMe Organized for Victim Who Lost ‘Entire Lifetime of Possessions’

Days after Anne Heche’s car accident that destroyed a Mar Vista, California home, a GoFundMe has been organized for the homeowner who lost an entire lifetime of possessions. The fundraiser quickly raised more than $45,000 during the first day.

The GoFundMe campaign is to help the homeowner, Lynne Mishele, who “very narrowly escaped physical harm” when Anne Heche’s car crashed into the home and caused a fire last week. The goal for the campaign is $100,000. And so far, it has raised more than $54,000 from 1.1 million donations. “Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban,” the campaign reads. “And tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire.”

Although the homeowner was able to escape with her family, the house is completely destroyed. It was noted that it took 59 firefighters to extinguish the fire within 65 minutes. The house has been red-tagged by the Los Angeles Fire Department. This indicates that the homeowner needs to leave the home she loves. “Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

As previously reported, Anne Heche’s vehicle was traveling 90 mph before she crashed it into Mishele’s home. Luckily, Mishele was in the back of the house when the incident occurred. She was able to get her family out without any injuries. Heche was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Neighbor of Woman Who Lost Home in Anne Heche Car Crash Says She’s ‘Extremely Fortunate’ to be Alive

A neighbor spoke to PEOPLE over the weekend about the homeowner narrowly escaping after Anne Heche’s car crashed into her home and caused a fire. The neighbor noted that Mishele was very fortunate to get out of the home with no injuries.

The neighbor further explained that Mishele was in a state of shock before even noticing Anne Heche’s vehicle “I don’t think she got what was going on,” the neighbor explained. “She said, ‘What happened? What happened?”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Anne Heche had actually drank vodka and wine during a podcast posted hours before the crash. It was revealed that the actress had been slurring through the podcast. The clip of the actress on the podcast has since been deleted. It was reported that Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment before she reversed and sped off. She then ran into Mishele’s home shortly afterward.