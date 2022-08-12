Anne Heche Dies After Being Removed From Life Support: Fans React to the Tragic News

Actress Anne Heche has passed away after suffering severe brain injuries in a traumatic car crash last week. The award-winning actress remained in critical condition in the days after the accident and had been in a coma ever since. She was taken off life support and passed away shortly thereafter.

Fans have already taken to social media to spread the kind words in this time of tragedy for the Heche’s family. Many have chosen to remember her for the body of work she left behind rather than for the details behind the accident.

RIP #AnneHeche, u were one of the best. — Sam Byars (@YosemiteSam24) August 12, 2022

“May Anne Heche find the peace in the next life that she couldn’t find in this one. Such a sad story all around,” wrote one heartbroken fan.

I’m so so sorry for the loss of Anne Heche and the loss to her kid.



I’ve been where you are before, especially when it comes to turning on the machines. — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) August 12, 2022

Memories and reflections of the late actress are already flooding social media. “She lived a very hard life, mistreated by Hollywood, publicly mocked for her mental illness, and came to a terrible and destructive ending to her own life. Heche was probably never better on screen than her chilling performance in Jonathan Glazer’s BIRTH, catch up to it.”

“We do not fall in love with the package of a person; we fall in love with the inside of a person.” – #AnneHeche (May 25, 1969 – August 11, 2022) https://t.co/XAslYVYDj5 — Gayety (@gayety) August 12, 2022

Anne Heche’s Crash

Anne Heche was 53 years old. She is survived by two sons. Many had hoped Heche would make a recovery. A publicist for the actor reported her in a ‘stable’ condition immediately after the crash. But things quickly took a turn for the worst.

As previously reported, Heche was going 90 mph through a Mar Vista neighborhood when she lost control and crashed her car into a home. The incident started a fire and destroyed the home in a little over an hour. Luckily, the tenant at the house was able to escape without any real injuries.

On August 8th representatives posted an update, saying Heche was in ‘extreme critical condition’ and had slipped into a coma. On Friday, her family said in a statement that she was not expected to survive and that she was being kept on life support to determine if her organs could be donated.

Reportedly, it took 59 firefighters to fight the fire that resulted from the crash that took Heche’s life. They fought the blaze for 65 minutes. When Heche was finally pulled out of the car the actress could reportedly communicate. But she would lose consciousness soon after as Heche was taken to the hospital. She fell into a coma and never regained consciousness.