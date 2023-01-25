Anne Heche Documentary Reportedly in the Works

The life and times of actress Anne Heche will be under the lights of a documentary looking at her own work. Heather Duffy, Heche’s best friend and co-host of Heche’s podcast, revealed more about it on Tuesday. She also talked about a posthumous memoir titled Call Me Anne. Duffy mentions other ways that she will be keeping Heche’s memory alive.

“We’re working on a documentary, to really set the record straight and show her legacy, so, you know, the work continues,” Duffy told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m determined that she’s remembered with the respect that she deserves to be remembered with, because she didn’t always have it while she was here. And she’s going to have it now because she deserves it.”

Anne Heche Project Is Currently In The Developmental Stage

Duffy said she’s working in connection with Anne Heche’s estate. She’s in the developmental phase of the project. It will focus on Heche’s career, personal life, and “the impact that she made on people.”

“One of the things that was so remarkable [after] her accident is all the letters that I received from people who she impacted throughout her life,” she shared. “Many, many young people that had the courage to come out to their parents because Anne was so open with her love.” Duffy said that their parents admired Anne. They did so “as an actress or knew her from the soap opera that she was on, and so that gave them the courage to go to their parents. And it gave their parents, like, a more palatable way to see it, because they admired Anne so much.

Friend Noted That Receiving Emails, Messages Was ‘Bittersweet’

“There was so many emails and messages that I received from those people who were telling their stories about how Anne kind of changed their path,” Duffy said. “It was bittersweet, because as I was reading them, [I thought how] she would have loved that — that would have meant everything to her.”

Heche was declared brain-dead on Aug. 12, 2022. It happens one week after her involvement in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53 years old. Organ transplant recipients get identified. The LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office told ET that Heche died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, ET Online reports.

Duffy and Heche co-hosted the Better Together podcast on which they discussed friendship, relationships, and more. “I’ve been training for this mission,” Duffy said with a laugh. “She was a little bit humble about that…” Duffy said this helps in “moving the needle for LGBTQ+.” Additionally, she said that “it’s living a life of honesty, it’s leading with kindness, (and) it’s celebrating people’s authentic selves and embracing that.”