Anne Heche’s Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Speaks Out Following Her Death

After crashing into two houses, actress Anne Heche was transported to a nearby hospital. Heche’s representative reported she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.” Sadly, on Friday, after spending nearly a week in a coma, the star of Six Days, Seven Nights passed away. With Hollywood reacting to the news, sending love and support to her family, her ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon shared a video on Instagram about how he is always going to miss her.

Uploading the video to Instagram, Coleman Laffoon remembered his love for Anne Heche, saying, “Hey, it’s Coley. In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her. And I’m always going to.” He added that his son, Homer, is “grieving her […] but he’s surrounded by family. He is strong and he is going to be OK. And for all those people checking in, thank you. It’s hard for me, it’s hard for our family, it’s hard for Homer but we got each other and we have a lot of support and we are going to be OK.”

Speaking about the lifestyle Anne Heche lived, Laffoon explained how “Anne is free from pain and enjoying her experience whatever is next in her journey. She came in hot and she had a lot to say and she was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in. It was all about love so goodbye, Anne. Love you, thank you for the good times, there were so many. And in the meantime, I got our son and he will be fine. Love you.”

Anne Heche’s Family Remembers The Impact She Had On Their Lives

Following Coleman Laffoon, his wife, Alexi Laffoon, also posted a tribute to Anne Heche on Instagram, explaining the bond they shared. “Thank you for the outpouring of support for our family. Anne and I shared a bond in motherhood through Homer. She always empowered and encouraged me as Homer’s ‘other mom,’ and was happy to see our family grow throughout the years. I am grateful to have witnessed her wild love for her sons, and for the gift of Homer who blesses my life more than words can say.”

As for Anne Heche’s kids, her son, Homer, wrote in a statement, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me.”