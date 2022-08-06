Anne Heche’s Ex Thomas Jane Reveals She’s in ‘Stable’ Condition in ICU After Serious Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in “stable” condition after a fiery automobile crash left her severely burned and injured in Los Angeles. Thomas Jane, who is an actor and former boyfriend of Heche, has offered kind words after her accident, according to DailyMail.com. The actress, who worked with Jane in the HBO series Hung, was driving a Mini Cooper through a Los Angeles neighborhood.

She plowed into an apartment complex, reportedly put her car in reverse, then left that scene. Later on, a residence’s camera filmed Heche’s car roaring through a neighborhood at what some now say might have been 90 mph. Then, Heche would crash her car into a home, setting the car and home ablaze. Paramedics would get Heche out of her car and take the badly-burned actress to a hospital.

Former Boyfriend of Anne Heche Offers Tender Words

As of Friday night, she had been intubated and was expected to survive her ordeal. Officials might have wanted to check and see if she was driving under the influence. A photograph of Heche making the rounds shows her in her car with what purports to be a bottle of vodka between the driver’s seat and passenger’s seat. Anne Heche is 53 years old.

“While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her,” Thomas Jane said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now, Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.” Jane and Heche dated in 2019 and 2020. He’s also 53 years old, too. Anne Heche is the mother of two sons, Homer and Atlas.

The career of Anne Heche involves both movies and TV work. As we mentioned, she starred opposite Jane on Hung. But the actress has done work on the NBC soap opera Another World which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. Heche had a notable guest-starring role on the Fox show Ally McBeal. As for her personal life, besides Jane, Heche also dated comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres at one point.

Meanwhile, the actress also has talked openly about her growing-up years. According to Heche, she dealt with a lot of ramifications from sexual abuse as a child. Due to this and other mitigating factors, she also has dealt with mental health issues in her life. But she has continued to work in the world of show business. Right now, we send our best wishes her way and hope that she recovers soon.