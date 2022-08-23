Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Anne Heche will be honored in death by being buried alongside some of Tinsel Town’s most legendary stars.

According to Heche’s death certificate, which was obtained by E! News, the actress’ final resting place will be at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Mel Blanc, Rudolph Valentino, and Estelle Getty are among the other icons buried at the site.

The Wag the Dog star was cremated on August 18th. It is unclear when her family will move her ashes to the cemetery.

Anne Heche died on August 12th after succumbing to injuries she suffered in a car crash a week prior. During the accident, the 53-year-old drove her mini cooper into an LA apartment home after reaching a speed of around 90 mph. The force caused the car and residence to burst into flames.

A blood test revealed that Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time. Because hospitals regularly use the latter as a pain killer, further tests would have been needed to determine when she ingested the drug.

Initially, the findings led to a felony investigation. However, when the actress passed, the LAPD dropped the charges and closed the case.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” a department spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Anne Heche Was Removed From Life Support on August 14

The LA Country Medical Examiner Office ruled Heche’s death an accident. In a report, the office determined that prolonged smoke exposure and thermal injuries were what ultimately caused her to slip into a coma that she never awoke from. She also suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” and an unnamed “significant condition.”

In life, Anne Heche shared her wish to become an organ donor after her passing. On August 14th doctors removed Heche from life support after finding a recipient.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a representative of the Heche family told PEOPLE in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed. But she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”