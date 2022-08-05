Anne Heche Involved in Major Car Crash, Rushed to Hospital

Actress Anne Heche has been involved in a major car crash and has been taken away in an ambulance, according to reports. TMZ reports that the crash happened in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles just after noon Pacific time. Witnesses of the crash said that Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper and crashed her car into a garage of an apartment complex.

Residents at the complex attempted to free Heche from the vehicle. Yet the actress put the car in reverse and then sped away. Then, Heche reportedly crashed her car into a home, igniting a fire. The fire was significant and engulfed the house. The one-time Chicago P.D. actress appears to have suffered burns from the fiery accident. Additional reports indicate that Heche is in the hospital. Heche appears to be intubated at this moment. She did play Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan in the NBC crime drama,

Anne Heche Appeared On ‘Chicago P.D.’ As Katherine Brennan

For those diehard Chicago P.D. fans, you might remember that Brennan worked closely with Brian Kelton, played by John C. McGinley. Yet things changed in a rather tragic way. After Kelton would turn on Brennan, she ends up murdering him and gets sent to prison.

Speaking of Brennan and Heche, where might you have seen her before? Heche has been quite active as an actress. So, let’s turn the clock back to 1984 when she started to appear on the NBC soap opera Another World. Heche would play twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love through her final appearance there in 1992.

Actress Revealed Battle With Mental Illness

Then, in 1997, she played in the teen slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. Heche also would make headlines for her private life. She dated comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres for three years. Yet she would join the movie Six Days, Seven Nights with legendary actor Harrison Ford. According to an interview snippet, Ford says he has no interest in hashing out Heche’s private life. “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn who you’re sleeping with,” he reportedly told Heche. “We have a romantic comedy to make.”

But Heche would find herself back on TV in the Calista Flockhart show Ally McBeal. She played a love interest of John Cage, played by Peter MacNicol. In a 2001 interview with Barbara Walters for ABC News, Heche reveals that she’s dealt with sexual abuse and mental illness in her life. “I’m not crazy,” Heche told Walters. “But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me.” We will keep you updated on Heche’s condition.