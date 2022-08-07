Anne Heche Reportedly Drank Vodka, Wine During Podcast Posted Hours Before Crash

Anne Heche slurred through a podcast hours before her horrifying car crash. Apparently, she was drinking vodka and wine after being struck by “a very bad day.”

TMZ claims the podcast was posted Friday, just a few hours before her accident. In the podcast video, the actress wore sunglasses throughout the episode of “Better Together.” She suffered terrible burns in the incident after her car burst into flames.

Anne Heche’s representative insists the taping of the podcast occurred days before the incident. The clip has since been deleted. However, she admits to heavy boozing on the podcast due to “no good, very bad days.” Hopefully, the troubled star recovers fully and finds the help she needs.

In the podcast, Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their “fingers crossed” that she and co-host Heather Duffy would even make it through the recording.

“We are sitting with Re:Find,” she said of the artisanal vodka, the same type of alcohol that Heche appeared to have in her Mini Cooper before crashing into a building.

‘We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle Re:Find!” she declared, saying how she once “even did a terrible commercial” for the company.

Her co-host then joked about how a doctor had told them “that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine.”

“And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers,” Heche said, laughing and slurring heavily. She said the name wrong once more.

She then explained that she was drinking after “a very unique day.”

Anne Heche Wrecks Car Into California Home

“I don’t know what happened — sometimes days just suck,” she said of “no good, very bad days.”

“I’m rocked — I am rocked,” she said, without giving other context. Later she complained about being interrupted while trying to meditate. She also talked about being bothered by moving from her apartment into the same one that Johnny Depp had shared with ex-wife Amber Heard.

TMZ first shared shocking images of her car in flames after hitting a Mar Vista, California house. The blaze took nearly sixty firefighters over an hour to control, witnesses report.

The fire completely destroyed the house, and the homeowners — who only “very narrowly escaped” — lost an “entire lifetime of possessions, mementos” and work and household items, according to a fundraiser.

Ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane told the Daily Mail doctor expect her to survive. Jane, an actor, dated Heche as recently as 2020.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation Thank God no one else was hurt,” Jane said in a statement, according to the outlet.

A neighbor raced to the scene of the crash after observing it, he told the Daily Mail. He helped the homeowner get herself and her pets out of the burning house.

Despite the severity of the crash, Heche is “currently in stable condition,” her podcast partner, Duffy, said Saturday.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” she said.