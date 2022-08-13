Anne Heche Was Reportedly In Consideration for ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Death

Before Anne Heche tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in her August 5th car accident, she was reportedly planning on returning to primetime reality television by appearing in The Masked Singer.

According to Deadline, the Fox series was considering bringing the actress on as a contestant. However, if or how she would have been involved is unclear. The Masked Singer has already begun filming Season 8, and Heche was not listed as a cast member. However, she was rumored to have a preliminary agreement in place. And the publication believes the producers may have been locking in backups in case COVID took some stars away.

Heche made her first reality TV run in 2020 when she appeared on Dancing With the Stars Season 29. The actress competed through round three.

Anne Heche Dies After Suffering Suffering ‘a Significant Pulmonary Injury’

Anne Heche had been in critical condition in an LA hospital for a week leading to her passing. The LAPD released that the star had been under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl when she crashed her Mini Cooper into an apartment building and caused a massive blaze.

The intensity of the fire made it difficult for first responders to reach Heche inside the wreckage. A source close to the actress told The Daily Mail that the prolonged smoke inhalation caused Heche to have “a significant pulmonary injury.” And she was unable to breathe on her own.

Initially, doctors believed that the Seven Days and Seven Nights star would survive her injuries. However, she quickly slipped into a coma and her lungs continued to rely on mechanical ventilation to breathe. When Heche did not show signs of improvement, the source shared that she was in the “worst state you can imagine” And it “would be a miracle” if she lived.

“She needs everyone’s prayers,” they said. “Whatever you believe in, please pray for her, please.”

On August 11, a representative of Heche’s family announced that the star had also suffered a head injury during the crash. And because of that, she would likely die.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the representative said, per Deadline.

Anne Heche died on Friday, August 12. She was 53 years old.