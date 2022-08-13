Anne Heche Revealed How She Wanted To Be Remembered in 2017 Interview

On August 5th, actress Anne Heche crashed into a Los Angeles resident’s home at a high rate of speed reaching 90 miles per hour. The devastating collision ignited a massive fire and soon left her in a coma. On Friday, August 12th, Heche was declared brain dead by medical professionals, prompting her oldest son Homer (20) to share a statement. A day later, we learned that Anne Heche once shared in a 2017 interview how she wants to be remembered.

Above all else, Heche hoped, at least at the time of the interview, that when she eventually passed, she would leave a positive impact on her sons Homer and Atlas Heche Tupper (13). According to PageSix, Heche’s statement came during the premiere of her film, The Last Word. The film, starring Amanda Seyfried and Shirley MacClaine, sees the latter in the role of a retired businesswoman. IMDb states MacLaine’s character tried to control every aspect of her life, even committing to writing her own obituary. Anne Heche was asked, “what do you hope people would say about you as far as last words go?”

In response, the late actress said, “Oh lord…Hopefully that I made my children happy…gave them a life they love.”

Following Heche’s death on Friday, Lynne Mishele, who rented the home destroyed by the actress’s car, released a heartfelt statement. In it, she said, “[Anne Heche’s] family really have suffered a great loss and my heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic and there really aren’t, just no words. I’m sending love to everybody involved.”

Anne Heche’s Oldest Son Shares Statement Following Mother’s Death

Anne Heche has been mourned by family, friends, and fans alike a day following her death. However, the 53-year-old’s passing is especially tragic for her two sons, Homer and Atlas. Homer, following his mother’s death, released a heartfelt statement expressing his and the family’s grief.

“Today my brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

“Over those six days,” the 20-year-old continued, “thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my dad, Coley, and my step-mom Alexi, who continue to be my rocks during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

Anne Heche’s official cause of death was a severe anoxic brain injury that prevented oxygen from getting to the brain. In addressing her end-of-life preferences days after the crash, Heche’s representative said, “it has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

The rep then later stated, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”